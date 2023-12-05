Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $31

- Advertisements -

Equitable Holdings Inc [NYSE: EQH] closed the trading session at $32.25 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.43, while the highest price level was $32.365. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Equitable Holdings to Join the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that S&P Dow Jones Indices will be adding the Company to the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective with the start of trading on Monday, December 18, 2023.

“After five years as an independent listed company, we are pleased to now be included in this prestigious index, which we believe will increase our visibility and exposure to a broader investor base,” said Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We see significant opportunity ahead for growth, underscored by favorable demographic trends, as we continue to meet our clients’ needs for advice, retirement income and asset management.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.37 percent and weekly performance of 8.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 8750252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $34.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 137.90.

EQH stock trade performance evaluation

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.11 for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.76, while it was recorded at 30.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.14 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.Equitable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc go to 19.00%.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately %.