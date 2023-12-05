DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Stock trading around $37.19 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.03%. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation in Upcoming Event.

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today announced that Jason Robins, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will participate in the following event:.

The 3rd Annual Craig-Hallum Online Gaming Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:00AM ET on December 4, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, DKNG stock rose by 139.63%. The one-year DraftKings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.49. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.34 billion, with 450.57 million shares outstanding and 445.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.20M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 16707219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $40.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.12, while it was recorded at 38.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.