Denison Mines Corp [DNN] Stock trading around $1.86 per share: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $1.86 on 12/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $1.87. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Denison Reports Financial Results from Q3’2023, Including EPS of $0.07 Driven by Significant Gains on Physical Uranium Holdings.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Both documents are or will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com, SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF.

The Company reported earnings per share (‘EPS’) of $0.07 for the third quarter of 2023, which was driven by the recognition of a significant gain on the Company’s physical uranium holdings, net of operating expenses primarily related to the Company’s advancement of its flagship Wheeler River Project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.74 percent and weekly performance of -1.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 9714625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6366, while it was recorded at 1.8120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3160 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.