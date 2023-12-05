Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] is -99.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] traded at a high on 12/04/23, posting a 9.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.10. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance’s Subsidiary, Sentinum, Set to Launch New Montana Data Center, Boosting Bitcoin Mining Operations.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. (“Sentinum”), plans to begin operations at its new Montana data center in January 2024. The opening of this new data center will expedite the Company’s plans to improve its profitability and efficiency by transitioning some of its miners from a third party hosted Bitcoin mining operation to its own facility in Montana.

The Company anticipates the initial transition of its mining hardware will begin in January, with a focus on optimizing operational costs and improving cash flow. The new Montana data center consists of two sites and once operational shall have a combined initial capacity of 20 megawatts (“MWs”). The Montana data center will begin operations in a two-pronged approach by bringing one 10 MW site online in January, followed by the second 10 MW site shortly thereafter. Sentinum believes that the capacity of the two Montana sites can be significantly expanded and has contracted with the local utility to begin an electrical load study in order to better understand the opportunities for power upgrades at its Montana sites. Pending the results of the study, Sentinum would also require additional financial resources in order to increase the capacity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18120338 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ault Alliance Inc stands at 17.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.16%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for AULT stock reached $6.95 million, with 70.56 million shares outstanding and 65.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 18120338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

- Advertisements -

How has AULT stock performed recently?

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.31. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -22.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.98 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1733, while it was recorded at 0.0891 for the last single week of trading, and 11.5004 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Insider trade positions for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.