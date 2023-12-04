why Walt Disney Co [DIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $104.00

- Advertisements -

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $92.58 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM that Blackwells Capital Calls on Trian to End its Misguided and “Ego-Driven” Campaign to Seek Board Representation at Disney.

Blackwells is concerned that Trian’s campaign prioritizes Mr. Peltz’s ego over what is best for all Disney shareholders, and that its latest effort may cost Disney shareholders upwards of $50 million and serve only as a value destructive fog for Disney’s leadership and Board.

Walt Disney Co stock is now 6.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DIS Stock saw the intraday high of $92.84 and lowest of $91.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 118.18, which means current price is +17.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.04M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 11725513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walt Disney Co [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $104.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

Walt Disney Co [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.83, while it was recorded at 93.09 for the last single week of trading, and 90.47 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walt Disney Co [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.89 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Walt Disney Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.04. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] managed to generate an average of $10,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Walt Disney Co [DIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 16.96%.

Insider trade positions for Walt Disney Co [DIS]

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.