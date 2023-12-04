why Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.59

- Advertisements -

Rivian Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: RIVN] jumped around 1.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.03 at the close of the session, up 7.58%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Rivian to Participate in the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Wednesday, November 29, at 12:00pm ET Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.

Rivian Automotive Inc stock is now -2.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIVN Stock saw the intraday high of $18.085 and lowest of $16.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.60, which means current price is +54.37% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 37.54M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 39482454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $26.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.25, while it was recorded at 17.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.98 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.67. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.64 and a Current Ratio set at 4.61.

Insider trade positions for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.