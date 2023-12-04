why Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.95

- Advertisements -

Fuelcell Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FCEL] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.32 at the close of the session, up 8.20%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM that IBM, FuelCell Energy to Use AI in Effort to Forge Longer-Life Fuel Cell Systems.

Fuel cells are a source of clean energy that can be used in conjunction with other renewable energy sources or on their own. Through the collaboration, IBM will research ways that FuelCell Energy can extend the life of its fuel cells through an optimal control of operational parameters and their cost effectiveness for customers.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fuelcell Energy Inc stock is now -52.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCEL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.36, which means current price is +34.56% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.04M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 12245628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $1.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuelcell Energy Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

- Advertisements -

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1990, while it was recorded at 1.2220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9972 for the last 200 days.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.78 and a Gross Margin at -21.30. Fuelcell Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.38.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.17. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$278,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Fuelcell Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.27 and a Current Ratio set at 8.72.

Earnings analysis for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuelcell Energy Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]

The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FCEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FCEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.