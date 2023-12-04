PG&E Corp. [PCG] Is Currently 1.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] gained 1.63% or 0.28 points to close at $17.45 with a heavy trading volume of 20538617 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 10:45 PM that PG&E Corporation Announces Upsize and Pricing of $1.9 Billion Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2027 to Prepay Portion of Existing Term Loan.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) announced the pricing of its offering of $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Convertible Notes”) in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), reflecting an upsize of $400 million over the previously announced offering size. PG&E Corporation also granted to the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the Convertible Notes are first issued, up to an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes. The sale of the Convertible Notes is expected to close on December 4, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

PG&E Corporation expects that the net proceeds from the Convertible Notes will be approximately $1.876 billion (or approximately $2.123 billion if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Convertible Notes in full), after deducting initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by PG&E Corporation. PG&E Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Convertible Notes plus cash on hand to prepay $1.9 billion of the loans outstanding under its $2.75 billion secured term loan credit agreement entered into in June 2020 (the “term loan credit agreement”). If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Convertible Notes, PG&E Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the additional Convertible Notes plus cash on hand to prepay up to $250 million of the loans outstanding under the term loan credit agreement. On November 24, 2023, borrowings under the term loan credit agreement totaled approximately $2.66 billion. Such borrowings bear interest based at a floating rate (approximately 8.44% per annum on November 24, 2023). The term loan credit agreement matures on June 23, 2025, unless extended by PG&E Corporation pursuant to its terms.

It opened the trading session at $17.19, the shares rose to $17.45 and dropped to $17.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCG points out that the company has recorded 4.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.54M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 20538617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corp. [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corp. [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.95 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.57, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corp. [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. PG&E Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corp. [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.58. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corp. [PCG] managed to generate an average of $69,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PG&E Corp. [PCG]

There are presently around $43.62 billion, or None% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.