Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Stock trading around $16.42 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a high on 12/01/23, posting a 7.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.42. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 2:05 PM that NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE’S ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN VIVA COMPLETES HER EXCLUSIVE CHRISTENING VOYAGE FOLLOWING A STAR-STUDDED EVENT IN MIAMI.

-Luis Fonsi, Five-Time Latin GRAMMY® Award-Winner and Godfather to Norwegian Viva Welcomed NCL’s Newest Addition in the ‘Cruise Capital of the World’-.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– All-Star Latin Lineup of Entertainers Came Together for a Ship-Wide Celebration Featuring Performances by Luis Fonsi, Paulina Rubio, Marcello Hernandez, and Pedro Capó –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20657367 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stands at 4.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $6.99 billion, with 421.41 million shares outstanding and 421.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.17M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 20657367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.27. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 25.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.70, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.00 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.