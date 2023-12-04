Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] is -99.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Mullen Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: MULN] closed the trading session at $0.16 on 12/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1471, while the highest price level was $0.1673. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Mullen Automotive Provides Update on US Customs and Border Protection Application for Class 1 EV Cargo Vans.

Potential for vehicles to be sold within all branches of US Government.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -99.75 percent and weekly performance of -6.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -97.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.83M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 69788647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 217.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -39.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.77 for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3102, while it was recorded at 0.1630 for the last single week of trading, and 10.1767 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MULN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MULN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.