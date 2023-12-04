Market cap of Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] reaches 2.84B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] surged by $1.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.82 during the day while it closed the day at $13.77. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM that BestGrowthStocks.Com Issues Comprehensive Analysis of Riot Platforms.

RIOT Platforms, INC.

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / November 13th, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued a comprehensive analysis on Riot Platforms Inc. an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and data center hosting.

Riot Platforms Inc stock has also gained 14.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIOT stock has inclined by 24.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.59% and gained 306.19% year-on date.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $2.84 billion, with 206.51 million shares outstanding and 196.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.89M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 31816646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.56. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 34.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.47 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 12.80 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 7.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc go to 20.00%.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.