Market cap of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] reaches 5.06M – now what?

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [NASDAQ: WNW] gained 15.12% or 0.01 points to close at $0.08 with a heavy trading volume of 11032098 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Delisting Determination.

Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Staff’s determination, trading of the Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on December 5, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

It opened the trading session at $0.0699, the shares rose to $0.083 and dropped to $0.0665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WNW points out that the company has recorded -57.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, WNW reached to a volume of 11032098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for WNW stock

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -32.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0973, while it was recorded at 0.0807 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1586 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.42 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.85.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -47.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.44. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] managed to generate an average of -$208,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]

The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.