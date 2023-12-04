Market cap of Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI] reaches 2.61M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Harbor Custom Development Inc [NASDAQ: HCDI] gained 30.22% or 0.26 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 79027840 shares. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Harbor Custom Development, Inc., Announces Board of Directors’ Resignation.

“Wally’s contributions to the Board have been invaluable over the past three years. We are grateful for his support, commitment, and expertise to the Company during his time with us. We congratulate him on his new role and wish him the best of luck in his new adventure,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

It opened the trading session at $1.19, the shares rose to $2.18 and dropped to $1.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HCDI points out that the company has recorded -71.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 114.84K shares, HCDI reached to a volume of 79027840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCDI shares is $160.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for HCDI stock

Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.31. With this latest performance, HCDI shares gained by 21.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0561, while it was recorded at 0.8285 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2955 for the last 200 days.

Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.95 and a Gross Margin at -3.36. Harbor Custom Development Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.54.

Return on Total Capital for HCDI is now -8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.36. Additionally, HCDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI] managed to generate an average of -$412,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Harbor Custom Development Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Harbor Custom Development Inc [HCDI]

The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HCDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HCDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.