Market cap of Biora Therapeutics Inc [BIOR] reaches 32.00M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Biora Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BIOR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM that Biora Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Drug/Device Combination BT-600 Targeting Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis.

BT-600 will deliver a proprietary liquid formulation of tofacitinib via the NaviCap™ device for topical delivery to the colon.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BIOR stock dropped by -77.96%. The one-year Biora Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.21. The average equity rating for BIOR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.00 million, with 23.70 million shares outstanding and 22.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 240.75K shares, BIOR stock reached a trading volume of 12265758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Biora Therapeutics Inc [BIOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOR shares is $19.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biora Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1599.75.

BIOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Biora Therapeutics Inc [BIOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BIOR shares dropped by -32.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.96% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for Biora Therapeutics Inc [BIOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8137, while it was recorded at 1.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9328 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biora Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biora Therapeutics Inc [BIOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -20256.07 and a Gross Margin at -197.38. Biora Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16009.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIOR is now -180.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.59. Additionally, BIOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 478.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 241.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biora Therapeutics Inc [BIOR] managed to generate an average of -$904,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Biora Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Biora Therapeutics Inc [BIOR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BIOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BIOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BIOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.