Market Analysts see Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] gaining to $2.75. Time to buy?

The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Names Former Xerox Executive Nicole Torraco to its Board of Directors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya”) (NASDAQ: PGY), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, announced today the appointment of Nicole Torraco to its Board of Directors earlier this month.

“Nicole brings 20 years of experience in M&A, investment and risk management, and corporate strategy to Pagaya’s board as we execute on our next phase of growth,” said Gal Krubiner, co-Founder and CEO of Pagaya. “As we continue to scale our lending network and product offerings, Nicole’s expertise and passion for innovative technology solutions and product development makes her an invaluable asset to Pagaya, and we are pleased to welcome her as we continue to help our partners create more financial opportunities for more people, more often.”.

Over the last 12 months, PGY stock rose by 47.00%. The one-year Pagaya Technologies Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.59. The average equity rating for PGY stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.05 billion, with 508.38 million shares outstanding and 310.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, PGY stock reached a trading volume of 10766416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

PGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3638, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4168 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pagaya Technologies Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.63 and a Current Ratio set at 4.63.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd [PGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.