Macy’s Inc [M] Is Currently 8.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] gained 8.01% or 1.27 points to close at $17.13 with a heavy trading volume of 20721367 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Macy’s, Inc. Names Sharon Otterman Chief Marketing Officer of Macy’s.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Sharon Otterman has been named chief marketing officer of Macy’s. Sharon will begin leading the company’s marketing organization starting on Monday, December 11, reporting to Tony Spring, president and CEO-elect, Macy’s, Inc.

In this role, Sharon will lead Macy’s strategic marketing, spearheading the company’s brand evolution and build awareness, engagement, and loyalty amongst all customer segments. This includes brand activation, campaign advertising and content planning, creative, visual merchandising, branded entertainment, and media strategy for the Macy’s brand. She also will be responsible for leading and building upon Macy’s iconic experiences, including the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s July 4th Fireworks and annual Spring Flower Show.

It opened the trading session at $15.83, the shares rose to $17.14 and dropped to $15.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for M points out that the company has recorded 11.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.31M shares, M reached to a volume of 20721367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 42.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.46 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.19. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc [M] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Macy’s Inc [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -11.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Macy’s Inc [M]

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.