Intel Corp. [INTC] gain 65.49% so far this year. What now?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.96. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Intel Granulate Optimizes Databricks’ Data Management Operations.

Customers can continuously and securely optimize large-scale Databricks workloads and cut cloud infrastructure costs with no code changes.

Intel® Granulate™, Intel’s flagship software performance offering, today announced a new collaboration with Databricks to merge Intel Granulate’s autonomous, continuous optimization solutions with Databricks’ robust Data Intelligence Platform under the Databricks Partner Program. Designed to help customers derive greater scalability, this collaboration intends to enhance performance, reduce costs and increase efficiency across data management operations.

A sum of 43154701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 38.95M shares. Intel Corp. shares reached a high of $44.36 and dropped to a low of $42.86 until finishing in the latest session at $43.74.

The one-year INTC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.26. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $37.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corp. [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 44.34 for the last single week of trading, and 33.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corp. [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corp. [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corp. [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 5.51%.

Intel Corp. [INTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $135.59 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.