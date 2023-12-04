Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] moved up 22.32: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.45 during the day while it closed the day at $0.28. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM that HUB Security and Blackswan Technologies to collaborate on providing a Cyber enterprise solution for one of largest EU banks.

According to the framework agreement, management estimates revenue potential to exceed $25 million over the next 18 months.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd stock has also gained 5.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUBC stock has declined by -18.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.76% and lost -98.36% year-on date.

The market cap for HUBC stock reached $35.55 million, with 88.79 million shares outstanding and 42.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 70144585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HUBC stock trade performance evaluation

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -58.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3948, while it was recorded at 0.2604 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.

