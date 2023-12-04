FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] Revenue clocked in at $-28.29 million, down -89.21% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] price surged by 22.82 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM that FOXO Technologies On Track to Commence Commercial Rollout of VITHAR™ AI Health Coach in Early 2024.

Reports anticipated reduction in losses in excess of $10 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in the field of epigenetic biomarker technology, today provided a business update on the planned commercial rollout of its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) app, the VITHAR™ AI Health Coach. The Company also expects to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which the Company anticipates will reflect a reduction in losses in excess of $10 million for the third quarter of 2023, including cash operational cost reductions in excess of $2.1 million, over the second quarter of 2023.

A sum of 14136183 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 730.44K shares. FOXO Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $0.60 and dropped to a low of $0.35 until finishing in the latest session at $0.41.

- Advertisements -

FOXO Stock Performance Analysis:

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -57.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7997, while it was recorded at 0.3592 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7127 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FOXO Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

- Advertisements -

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.