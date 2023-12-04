Elastic N.V [ESTC] is 113.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Elastic N.V [NYSE: ESTC] gained 37.13% on the last trading session, reaching $110.20 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Elastic Completes Acquisition of Opster.

Companies join forces to help users take charge of their search operations.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch®, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Opster, the creators of AutoOps and other tools used to help users get more out of their Elastic deployments.

Elastic N.V represents 97.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.85 billion with the latest information. ESTC stock price has been found in the range of $97.7806 to $111.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ESTC reached a trading volume of 12235071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elastic N.V [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $102.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Elastic N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V is set at 4.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTC in the course of the last twelve months was 148.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for ESTC stock

Elastic N.V [ESTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.29. With this latest performance, ESTC shares gained by 47.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.62 for Elastic N.V [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.34, while it was recorded at 84.85 for the last single week of trading, and 67.01 for the last 200 days.

Elastic N.V [ESTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.02 and a Gross Margin at +71.79. Elastic N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.09.

Return on Total Capital for ESTC is now -18.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elastic N.V [ESTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.97. Additionally, ESTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elastic N.V [ESTC] managed to generate an average of -$81,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Elastic N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Elastic N.V [ESTC]

