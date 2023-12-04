Coupang Inc [CPNG] moved up 3.40: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.83%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Coupang Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Net Revenues of $6.2 billion, up 21% YoY and 18% on an FX-neutral basis.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock dropped by -18.89%. The one-year Coupang Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.06. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.25 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.37M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 12488587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

- Advertisements -

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.74, while it was recorded at 15.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Coupang Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for CPNG is now -2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupang Inc [CPNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.50. Additionally, CPNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupang Inc [CPNG] managed to generate an average of -$1,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Coupang Inc [CPNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.