CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] Revenue clocked in at $24.85 billion, down -30.39% YTD: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNHI] price surged by 4.10 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 1:00 AM that S&P Global Ratings raises its rating on CNH Industrial to ‘BBB+’.

Basildon, December 1, 2023.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on November 30, 2023, S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’. S&P Global Ratings also affirmed the ‘A-2’ short-term issuer credit rating.

A sum of 22286627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.02M shares. CNH Industrial NV shares reached a high of $11.31 and dropped to a low of $10.76 until finishing in the latest session at $11.18.

The one-year CNHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.92. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial NV is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial NV Fundamentals:

CNH Industrial NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.55 and a Current Ratio set at 5.66.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to 7.40%.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.