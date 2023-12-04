Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] fell -95.63% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Clearmind Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: CMND] traded at a high on 12/01/23, posting a 18.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.14. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM that Weight loss MEAI: Clearmind Medicine’s Novel Obesity Drug Showed Positive Results in a Pre-Clinical Trial.

The collaboration between Clearmind and SciSparc continues to yield positive results in its obesity and Metabolic disorder program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10809320 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clearmind Medicine Inc stands at 61.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.49%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 263.07K shares, CMND reached a trading volume of 10809320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc is set at 0.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51.

How has CMND stock performed recently?

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.29. With this latest performance, CMND shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 23.78 for the last 200 days.

Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMND is now -510.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -571.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Clearmind Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

Insider trade positions for Clearmind Medicine Inc [CMND]

