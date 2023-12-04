Bernstein slashes price target on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 10.36% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Canopy Growth Announces Completed Sale of BioSteel Business.

Realization of sale proceeds further strengthens Canopy Growth’s balance sheet .

Completed transactions further advances Canopy Growth’s cannabis-focused, asset-light operating model.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 829.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $512.37 million with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $0.544 to $0.6462.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.42M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 30824969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $0.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.73. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6294, while it was recorded at 0.5650 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9762 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.