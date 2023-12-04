AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] Revenue clocked in at $2.10 billion, down -12.56% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

AGNC Investment Corp [NASDAQ: AGNC] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.05 at the close of the session, up 2.61%. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AGNC Investment Corp. Publishes Third Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report and Announces Great Place to Work® Certification.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its third annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. The report illustrates the Company’s commitment to the core principles of ESG and presents its strategic management of key focus areas such as corporate governance, risk management, human capital management, business ethics, and environmental stewardship.

“We are proud to announce the release of our third annual ESG Report. This comprehensive report delivers on our unwavering commitment to transparency and disclosure and outlines our management of environmental, social, and governance considerations relevant to our business,” said Peter Federico, AGNC’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

AGNC Investment Corp stock is now -12.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGNC Stock saw the intraday high of $9.10 and lowest of $8.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.25, which means current price is +32.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.97M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 21167885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 867.65.

How has AGNC stock performed recently?

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 16.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.60, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now -0.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 544.99. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$23,333,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp go to -1.81%.

Insider trade positions for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]

The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.