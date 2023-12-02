Market Analysts see Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] gaining to $10.30. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [NYSE: BVN] loss -0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $9.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Buenaventura Announces Sale of Contacto Corredores De Seguros.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell 100% of Contacto Corredores De Seguros S.A. (“Contacto”), the Company’s risk and insurance brokerage, to Howden Holdco Perú S.A.C., a subsidiary of Howden Broking Group Limited, for US$ 33.7 million dollars in cash, as well as an additional variable cost with an approximate cap of US$ 1.6 million dollars subject to closing certain conditions.

“I am very pleased to enter into this transaction with Howden,” said Leandro Garcia, CEO of Buenaventura. “This sale of a non-core asset reflects our continued success in strengthening Buenaventura’s balance sheet while further increasing our Company’s liquidity ratio. Sale proceeds will primarily be used to accelerate Buenaventura’s deleveraging and to support financing of the San Gabriel and Yumpag projects.”.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR represents 253.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.42 billion with the latest information. BVN stock price has been found in the range of $9.54 to $9.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 4953764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $10.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for BVN stock

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.30. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.27.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR go to 18.43%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]

