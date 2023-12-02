For Accenture plc [ACN], Analyst sees a rise to $410. What next?

- Advertisements -

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM that Accenture Launches Specialized Services to Help Companies Customize and Manage Foundation Models.

Proprietary “switchboard” can flex to the right model based on cost, accuracy or business context.

Services to customize large-language models (LLMs) for specific use cases and proprietary data sources for greater impact.

Over the last 12 months, ACN stock rose by 15.68%. The one-year Accenture plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.36. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 1.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $209.08 billion, with 628.27 million shares outstanding and 625.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, ACN stock reached a trading volume of 4298045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $337.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.37, while it was recorded at 333.10 for the last single week of trading, and 299.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.29. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 35.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.26. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 8.85%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.