Dawson James lifts Soligenix Inc [SNGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Soligenix Inc [NASDAQ: SNGX] closed the trading session at $0.98 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5306, while the highest price level was $2.00. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Soligenix Receives FDA IND Clearance for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Dusquetide in the Treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet’s Disease.

Pipeline Expansion of Novel Innate Defense Regulator Technology.

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2a clinical trial entitled, “Pilot Study of SGX945 (Dusquetide) in the Treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet’s Disease.” The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SGX945 (dusquetide) and is expected to begin patient enrollment in the second half of 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.54 percent and weekly performance of 133.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 103.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 117.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.13K shares, SNGX reached to a volume of 97970167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soligenix Inc [SNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNGX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

SNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Soligenix Inc [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 133.38. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 103.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.29 for Soligenix Inc [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5016, while it was recorded at 0.5218 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0758 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc [SNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5868.83 and a Gross Margin at -127.05. Soligenix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5519.34.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -103.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.06. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$919,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Soligenix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soligenix Inc [SNGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc [SNGX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.