Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR] Revenue clocked in at $4.70 billion, up 43.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Worthington Industries, Inc. [NYSE: WOR] price surged by 1.80 percent to reach at $1.26. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM that Worthington Steel Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE: WS) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 1, replacing Sleep Number Corp. (NASD: SNBR) which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the open of trading on Monday, December 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is spinning off Worthington Steel in a transaction expected to be completed on December 1. Post spin-off, the parent Worthington Industries will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 and will change its name to Worthington Enterprises Inc. It will also have a GICS sector change to Consumer Discretionary. Sleep Number is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 6479301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 241.77K shares. Worthington Industries, Inc. shares reached a high of $72.69 and dropped to a low of $69.86 until finishing in the latest session at $71.12.

The one-year WOR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.69. The average equity rating for WOR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOR shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Worthington Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Worthington Industries, Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

WOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, WOR shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.49, while it was recorded at 68.15 for the last single week of trading, and 64.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Worthington Industries, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +14.28. Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.22.

Return on Total Capital for WOR is now 10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.90. Additionally, WOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR] managed to generate an average of $31,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Worthington Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

WOR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Worthington Industries, Inc. go to 41.50%.

Worthington Industries, Inc. [WOR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.