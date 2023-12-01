why TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

- Advertisements -

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RNAZ] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, down -1.20%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM that TransCode Therapeutics Announces $1.2 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock is now -98.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNAZ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4666 and lowest of $0.225 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.40, which means current price is +64.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 32611357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has RNAZ stock performed recently?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -33.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4346, while it was recorded at 0.2415 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5660 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RNAZ is now -157.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] managed to generate an average of -$924,472 per employee.TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Insider trade positions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]

The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RNAZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RNAZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.