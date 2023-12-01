why Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $131.78

- Advertisements -

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] jumped around 2.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $127.69 at the close of the session, up 1.66%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM that MAC Cosmetics Honors World AIDS Day.

VIVA GLAM Lipsticks give back 100% to local charities helping people impacted by HIV/AIDS.

In recognition of World AIDS Day on December 1, M·A·C Cosmetics invites its global community to join the fight to end HIV

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stock is now -48.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EL Stock saw the intraday high of $128.09 and lowest of $125.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 283.62, which means current price is +24.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 4815360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $131.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 55.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

How has EL stock performed recently?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.94, while it was recorded at 125.19 for the last single week of trading, and 185.02 for the last 200 days.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 10.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.08. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $16,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings analysis for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 19.16%.

Insider trade positions for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.