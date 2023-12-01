why Dropbox Inc [DBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.08

- Advertisements -

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.18 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dropbox and NVIDIA Team to Bring Personalized Generative AI to Millions of Customers.

Dropbox Plans to Leverage NVIDIA’s AI Foundry to Build Custom Models and Improve AI-Powered Knowledge Work with Dropbox Dash Universal Search Tool and Dropbox AI.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a collaboration to supercharge knowledge work and improve productivity for millions of Dropbox customers through the power of AI.

Dropbox Inc stock is now 25.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBX Stock saw the intraday high of $28.43 and lowest of $27.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.69, which means current price is +50.61% above from all time high which was touched on 11/27/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 8066378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $30.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Dropbox Inc [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.13, while it was recorded at 28.25 for the last single week of trading, and 24.81 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.89. Dropbox Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc [DBX] managed to generate an average of $177,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.