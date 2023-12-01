why Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.98

- Advertisements -

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [NYSE: CCU] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.25 at the close of the session, up 0.57%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR stock is now -6.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCU Stock saw the intraday high of $12.38 and lowest of $11.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.74, which means current price is +13.22% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 141.17K shares, CCU reached a trading volume of 5547508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCU shares is $13.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCU in the course of the last twelve months was 14.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.63.

How has CCU stock performed recently?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, CCU shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 12.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.72 for the last 200 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.39 and a Gross Margin at +44.13. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCU is now 9.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.79. Additionally, CCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU] managed to generate an average of $12,632,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Earnings analysis for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR go to -4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. ADR [CCU]

