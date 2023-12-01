why Aflac Inc. [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.78

- Advertisements -

Aflac Inc. [NYSE: AFL] gained 1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $82.71 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM that One Of America’s Longest-Serving CEOs Has Advice On Humor And Risk.

Aflac Incorporated

Aflac CEO Dan Amos Reveals His Strategy To Lead In A More Polarized And Personalized World.

Aflac Inc. represents 615.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.33 billion with the latest information. AFL stock price has been found in the range of $81.31 to $83.0275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 6219359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aflac Inc. [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $79.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aflac Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.26.

Trading performance analysis for AFL stock

Aflac Inc. [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Aflac Inc. [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.43, while it was recorded at 82.49 for the last single week of trading, and 71.79 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Inc. [AFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Inc. [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. Aflac Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.54.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 13.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Inc. [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.40. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Inc. [AFL] managed to generate an average of $326,114 per employee.Aflac Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Aflac Inc. [AFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aflac Inc. [AFL]

The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.