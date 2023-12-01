Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] moved down -0.67: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Whirlpool Corp. [NYSE: WHR] slipped around -0.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $108.90 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM that WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION ONCE AGAIN EARNS TOP SCORE IN HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION’S 2023-2024 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX.

Whirlpool Corporation announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Whirlpool Corp. has achieved this honor for nearly two decades running.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our company, and we know that supporting diverse voices throughout our organization makes us better,” says Kim Kavala, Whirlpool Corp. head of Inclusion & Diversity and global learning,. “Every year we have received a 100 score from the HRC has been a testament to our meaningful work in this space as well as validation for how our company continues to do what’s right for our employees.”.

Whirlpool Corp. stock is now -23.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WHR Stock saw the intraday high of $111.105 and lowest of $108.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.74, which means current price is +10.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 785.09K shares, WHR reached a trading volume of 4858597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $99.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corp. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

How has WHR stock performed recently?

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, WHR shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.82, while it was recorded at 108.89 for the last single week of trading, and 133.66 for the last 200 days.

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.34. Whirlpool Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.70.

Return on Total Capital for WHR is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 350.98. Additionally, WHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 340.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] managed to generate an average of -$24,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Whirlpool Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corp. go to -11.67%.

Insider trade positions for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]

The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.