Wells Fargo slashes price target on Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] – find out why.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.45%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Con Edison Executives to Attend Investor Conferences During the Week of December 4 to 8, 2023.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (“Con Edison”) (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors at a series of conferences the week of December 4 to 8, 2023. The company is making the presentation material available for viewing on its website.

Over the last 12 months, ED stock dropped by -6.43%. The one-year Consolidated Edison, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.18. The average equity rating for ED stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.11 billion, with 355.00 million shares outstanding and 344.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ED stock reached a trading volume of 3843383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $87.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

ED Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.51, while it was recorded at 90.50 for the last single week of trading, and 92.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Edison, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +60.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.03. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $115,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

ED Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. go to 5.66%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.