Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Nucor Corp. [NUE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nucor Corp. [NYSE: NUE] gained 3.78% or 6.19 points to close at $169.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5480950 shares. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Nucor to Build New Mill Stand at Tuscaloosa Plate Mill.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that the company’s Board of Directors approved $280 million to modernize its steel plate mill in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The investment will enable Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa to strengthen its ability to serve key market segments that are part of the overall Plate Mill Group strategy.

“We continuously invest in our teammates and facilities where we see opportunities to create value for our customers. This modernization project will bolster the plate group’s position as the most diverse and comprehensive product mix in the industry,” said Al Behr, Executive Vice President for Plate and Structural Products.

It opened the trading session at $164.65, the shares rose to $170.78 and dropped to $164.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NUE points out that the company has recorded 27.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 5480950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nucor Corp. [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $171.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nucor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corp. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for NUE stock

Nucor Corp. [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.73 for Nucor Corp. [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.05, while it was recorded at 162.66 for the last single week of trading, and 155.79 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corp. [NUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corp. [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.15 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. Nucor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.25.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 44.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corp. [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.91. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corp. [NUE] managed to generate an average of $241,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Nucor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.72.

Nucor Corp. [NUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corp. go to -7.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nucor Corp. [NUE]

The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.