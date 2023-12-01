Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] closed the trading session at $1.67 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.635, while the highest price level was $1.78. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CommScope Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.28 percent and weekly performance of -9.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 4244616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

- Advertisements -

COMM stock trade performance evaluation

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.73. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2427, while it was recorded at 1.7360 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3306 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.95.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -567.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$42,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.