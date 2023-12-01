Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Origin Materials Inc [ORGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Origin Materials Inc [NASDAQ: ORGN] price plunged by -11.34 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM that Origin Materials Announces Organizational Streamlining to Support Priority Initiatives.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced an organizational realignment that reflects the acceleration of higher margin revenue opportunities and the deferral of research programs with strong, but longer-term economic impacts.

“Consistent with our previously announced focus on near-term revenue opportunities and cash management as we commercialize the business and deploy our technology platform, we have taken action to reduce certain expenses and reallocate resources,” said John Bissell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Origin Materials. “The changes we are implementing support our plan to execute priority initiatives representing high-margin, near-term opportunities, while deferring some research programs with strong, but longer-term economic impacts. We believe these actions will substantially extend our cash resources while maintaining momentum with our partners, who are committed to bringing Origin’s technology to market. This was a difficult decision that involves parting ways with many talented team members who have committed themselves to our mission. We are deeply appreciative of their contributions to Origin and will do our best to support them in future endeavors.”.

A sum of 6371277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. Origin Materials Inc shares reached a high of $0.775 and dropped to a low of $0.678 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The one-year ORGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.64. The average equity rating for ORGN stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Origin Materials Inc [ORGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGN shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

ORGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Origin Materials Inc [ORGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.85. With this latest performance, ORGN shares dropped by -30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.00 for Origin Materials Inc [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0615, while it was recorded at 0.7974 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0737 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Origin Materials Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ORGN is now -11.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Origin Materials Inc [ORGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ORGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Materials Inc [ORGN] managed to generate an average of $506,897 per employee.Origin Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.45 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Origin Materials Inc [ORGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ORGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ORGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.