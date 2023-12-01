Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] is 307.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VVOS] surged by $36.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $48.79 during the day while it closed the day at $41.00. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM that Vivos Therapeutics hits major milestone with FDA clearance for treating severe sleep apnea.

Vancouver –News Direct– Vivos Therapeutics.

Vivos Therapeutics CEO Kirk Huntsman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce a significant milestone for the company with its first-ever 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clearance is for the treatment of severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults using Vivos’ removable CARE oral appliances.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 781.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VVOS stock has inclined by 553.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 329.77% and gained 307.96% year-on date.

The market cap for VVOS stock reached $49.20 million, with 1.20 million shares outstanding and 1.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 204.84K shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 46441565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1067.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

VVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 781.72. With this latest performance, VVOS shares gained by 970.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 329.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.67 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 11.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -156.21 and a Gross Margin at +58.35. Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.81.

Return on Total Capital for VVOS is now -147.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.26. Additionally, VVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] managed to generate an average of -$154,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]: Institutional Ownership

