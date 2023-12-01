Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] moved up 1.72: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Union Pacific Corp. [NYSE: UNP] closed the trading session at $225.27 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $220.65, while the highest price level was $225.64. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM that Union Pacific Railroad Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign for Building an Inclusive Workplace Culture.

The railroad earned a 100% rating on the coveted list, underscoring Union Pacific’s leadership on diversity and equality.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Union Pacific Railroad scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, a leading national benchmark identifying companies with a strong track record of embracing LGBTQ+ equality in practices, policies, and benefits.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.79 percent and weekly performance of 0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, UNP reached to a volume of 4430041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $240.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corp. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.54, while it was recorded at 222.42 for the last single week of trading, and 207.31 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Union Pacific Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.13.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 21.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.40. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] managed to generate an average of $227,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Union Pacific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corp. [UNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corp. go to 6.17%.

Union Pacific Corp. [UNP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.