Telsey Advisory Group lifts Big Lots Inc [BIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Big Lots Inc [NYSE: BIG] traded at a high on 11/30/23, posting a 9.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.27. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Big Lots Reports Q3 Results.

Q3 comparable sales in line with guidance; gross margin rate and adjusted expenses ahead of guidance.

Reiterating negative high-single-digit Q4 comp sales outlook with an approximately 38% gross margin rate; Q4 adjusted operating result expected to be ahead of last year, marking the first quarter of year-over-year improvement since Q1 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6962565 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Big Lots Inc stands at 11.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.90%.

The market cap for BIG stock reached $153.83 million, with 28.96 million shares outstanding and 27.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 6962565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big Lots Inc [BIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has BIG stock performed recently?

Big Lots Inc [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.77. With this latest performance, BIG shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Big Lots Inc [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc [BIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. Big Lots Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.85.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now -6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.17. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc [BIG] managed to generate an average of -$6,544 per employee.Big Lots Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Insider trade positions for Big Lots Inc [BIG]

The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.