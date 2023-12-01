Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] is 23.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Targa Resources Corp [NYSE: TRGP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.70%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM that Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in BofA Securities Global Energy Conference.

A copy of the slides used for the conference meetings will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com, or by going to https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, TRGP stock rose by 22.69%. The one-year Targa Resources Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.88. The average equity rating for TRGP stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.17 billion, with 226.04 million shares outstanding and 218.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, TRGP stock reached a trading volume of 5103691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Targa Resources Corp [TRGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRGP shares is $107.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Targa Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Targa Resources Corp is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRGP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

- Advertisements -

TRGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, TRGP shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Targa Resources Corp [TRGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.56, while it was recorded at 88.35 for the last single week of trading, and 78.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Targa Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.30 and a Gross Margin at +9.78. Targa Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Total Capital for TRGP is now 11.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 433.84. Additionally, TRGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 402.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] managed to generate an average of $400,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Targa Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TRGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Targa Resources Corp go to 21.30%.

Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.