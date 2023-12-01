Sysco Corp. [SYY] stock Resumed by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $73

- Advertisements -

Sysco Corp. [NYSE: SYY] gained 0.64% or 0.46 points to close at $72.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4219328 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sysco Launches One Planet. One Table., Featuring the U.S. Foodservice Industry’s Largest Assortment of Certified and Sustainably Focused Products.

New capabilities in Sysco Shop make it easier for customers to identify and add more sustainable options to menus with over 3,000 products across 15 categories.

It opened the trading session at $71.55, the shares rose to $72.21 and dropped to $71.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYY points out that the company has recorded 1.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 4219328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corp. [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $80.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sysco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corp. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corp. [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.72 for Sysco Corp. [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.99, while it was recorded at 71.95 for the last single week of trading, and 72.04 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corp. [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corp. [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Sysco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.32.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 24.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 104.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corp. [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.90. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corp. [SYY] managed to generate an average of $24,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.40.Sysco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Sysco Corp. [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corp. go to 12.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sysco Corp. [SYY]

The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.