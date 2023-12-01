NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NBSE] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $18

- Advertisements -

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: NBSE] gained 53.62% on the last trading session, reaching $0.99 price per share at the time. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Psychemedics Corporation Appoints Daniella Mehalik as VP – Finance.

In her new role, Ms. Mehalik will assume responsibility for directing and managing all financial activities at Psychemedics, including comprehensive oversight of external reporting and internal analysis. Reporting directly to CEO and President Brian Hullinger, she will play a pivotal role in steering the financial trajectory of the organization.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc represents 3.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.68 million with the latest information. NBSE stock price has been found in the range of $0.6421 to $1.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, NBSE reached a trading volume of 14694531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NBSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBSE shares is $200.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

Trading performance analysis for NBSE stock

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NBSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.45. With this latest performance, NBSE shares gained by 56.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.18 for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NBSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7333, while it was recorded at 0.7293 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2293 for the last 200 days.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NBSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NBSE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBSE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc go to 4.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc [NBSE]

