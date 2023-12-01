Morgan Stanley slashes price target on News Corp [NWSA] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

News Corp [NASDAQ: NWSA] slipped around -0.3 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.04 at the close of the session, down -1.34%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Realtor.com® 2024 Housing Forecast: Housing Affordability Finally Begins to Turnaround.

Buyers will finally see lower prices (-1.7%) and mortgage rates of 6.8% (on average), but may scramble to find inventory (-14%) as current owners happy with their low mortgage rates and pandemic home purchases stay put.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lower mortgage rates and easing prices will help spark the beginning of an affordability turnaround in 2024, according to the Realtor.com® 2024 Housing Forecast released today. But the supply of existing homes will still be tight and renting will remain a competitive option in most markets. This year’s forecast also includes price and sales predictions for the top 100 U.S. metros (see table at bottom).

News Corp stock is now 21.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWSA Stock saw the intraday high of $22.33 and lowest of $21.885 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.55, which means current price is +41.51% above from all time high which was touched on 11/28/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 4688626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about News Corp [NWSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $27.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corp is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

How has NWSA stock performed recently?

News Corp [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for News Corp [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

News Corp [NWSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corp [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +40.90. News Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corp [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.17. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corp [NWSA] managed to generate an average of $5,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.News Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for News Corp [NWSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corp go to -2.38%.

Insider trade positions for News Corp [NWSA]

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.