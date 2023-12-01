Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $85

- Advertisements -

Mohawk Industries, Inc. [NYSE: MHK] jumped around 0.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $88.31 at the close of the session, up 0.58%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mohawk Industries Reports Q3 Results.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, the Company reported a net loss and loss per share of $579 million and $9.10, respectively. Adjusted net earnings were $462 million, and adjusted EPS was $7.23, excluding impairment and other non-recurring charges. For the first nine months of 2023, net sales were $8.5 billion, a decrease of 6.2% as reported and 8.7% on a legacy and constant currency and days basis versus the prior year. For the nine-month period ending October 1, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $9.1 billion, a net loss of $8 million and a loss per share of $0.13; adjusted net earnings were $739 million, and adjusted EPS was $11.56, excluding impairment and other non-recurring charges.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mohawk Industries, Inc. stock is now -13.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MHK Stock saw the intraday high of $89.49 and lowest of $86.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 130.63, which means current price is +16.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 782.39K shares, MHK reached a trading volume of 3933874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MHK shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MHK stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MHK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

- Advertisements -

How has MHK stock performed recently?

Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, MHK shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.85, while it was recorded at 86.05 for the last single week of trading, and 95.99 for the last 200 days.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +25.66. Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for MHK is now 9.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.23. Additionally, MHK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK] managed to generate an average of $617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. go to -3.72%.

Insider trade positions for Mohawk Industries, Inc. [MHK]

The top three institutional holders of MHK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MHK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MHK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.