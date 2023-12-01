MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] moved down -2.31: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: MNSO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.03%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 2:18 AM that MINISO Sets Up Innovative Flagship Stores Globally, Featuring Barbie and Disney Series.

Renowned global lifestyle brand MINISO continues its global expansion with the grand opening of its latest Barbie-themed store in Hanoi, Vietnam, on November. The 300-square-meter, two-story storefront is an enchanting haven for Barbie enthusiasts, featuring a pink-themed atmosphere from floor to ceiling.

The new store — located at 122 Tran Duy Hung — captivates visitors with its vibrant pink décor, creating a dreamy atmosphere that resonates with the essence of the iconic doll. From bags and water bottles to accessories, makeup tools and neck pillows, the store offers a diverse range of Barbie-inspired products.

Over the last 12 months, MNSO stock rose by 140.78%. The one-year MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.2. The average equity rating for MNSO stock is currently 1.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.00 billion, with 315.92 million shares outstanding and 315.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MNSO stock reached a trading volume of 4939769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $29.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

MNSO Stock Performance Analysis:

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.81, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 20.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.73. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.42.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 24.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.03. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] managed to generate an average of $539,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

MNSO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 6.70%.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR [MNSO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MNSO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MNSO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.