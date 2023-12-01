Minim Inc [MINM] Stock trading around $4.48 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Minim Inc [NASDAQ: MINM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 392.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 460.00%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM that Minim, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Deficiency Notice.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or May 13, 2024, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, MINM stock rose by 14.14%. The one-year Minim Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.8. The average equity rating for MINM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.51 million, with 1.88 million shares outstanding and 1.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 137.29K shares, MINM stock reached a trading volume of 74371275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Minim Inc [MINM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MINM shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MINM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

- Advertisements -

MINM Stock Performance Analysis:

Minim Inc [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 460.00. With this latest performance, MINM shares gained by 420.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.71 for Minim Inc [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0800, while it was recorded at 1.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Minim Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minim Inc [MINM] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.56. Minim Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.72.

Return on Total Capital for MINM is now -51.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Minim Inc [MINM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.29. Additionally, MINM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Minim Inc [MINM] managed to generate an average of -$167,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Minim Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Minim Inc [MINM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MINM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MINM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.