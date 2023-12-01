McDonald’s Corp [MCD] gain 6.95% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.03%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that McDonald’s to Acquire Carlyle’s Stake in McDonald’s China.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that McDonald’s has agreed to acquire Carlyle’s minority ownership stake in the strategic partnership that operates and manages McDonald’s business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The CITIC Consortium, mainly through its equity affiliate CITIC Capital, will maintain its controlling ownership stake. Upon completion of the transaction, the CITIC Consortium will continue to own 52%, and McDonald’s will remain a minority partner while increasing its stake from 20% to 48% ownership.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock rose by 3.84%. The one-year McDonald’s Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.44. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 1.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $204.43 billion, with 744.80 million shares outstanding and 724.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 5027075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corp [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $307.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.05 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 264.32, while it was recorded at 281.74 for the last single week of trading, and 279.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corp [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.66 and a Gross Margin at +56.43. McDonald’s Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.65.

Return on Total Capital for MCD is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Additionally, MCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McDonald’s Corp [MCD] managed to generate an average of $41,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 9.51%.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.